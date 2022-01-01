 Skip to content

Fallen Sky Online update for 1 January 2022

FSO Server File

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello survivors,

I have now managed to sort out the problem with the server file.

please uninstall the game and reinstall it on restarted Steam.

then start the game and then go to "Local Files" and manually open the file: server.sfx.exe

When you've done that, go back to the FSO client and wait until "Online" appears in the lower left corner.

So you can then play vial Local Host "Singleplayer".

Please note that at the moment it is only possible for the German voice output.

I still need a little time for the English voice output.

I apologize.

~ James

