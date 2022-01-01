 Skip to content

Gold Hunter update for 1 January 2022

Version 0.5741 Alpha

Version 0.5741 Alpha · Build 7959979

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Localization

■ Fixed error with some translations

Multiplayer

■ Fixed error with crash the game

Changed

■ Changed startmoney from 2500 to 25000

■ Changed particle scale for item "goldnugget01"

■ Changed minimap (you see the new shop and claim09 now, better version comes next week)

■ Changed worldmap (you see the new shop and claim09 now, better version comes next week)

Audio

■ Fixed error with footstep sounds for store ground

Troubleshooting

■ Fixed error with weight item "goldnugget01" for item "weightingscale01"

■ Fixed error with gates in store

■ Fixed error with location if reset to store

■ Fixed error with closing widget for buy a vehicle, can now close with esc too

■ Fixed other small reported issues

