Blub Emporium V.1.1.2

Blub Emporium Version 1.1.2 - Change Log
ITEMS AND RESOURCES:
- Added "Barrel O' Ducks" (Emporium Special).
- Added "Ashwood Boarding" (Emporium Tile).
- Added "Pixie Lights" (Emporium Wall Deco).
- Added "Closure Sign" (Emporium Special).
VISUAL:
- Repositioned fairy lights' light emission to line up a little better.
UI:
- XP Buffer no longer shows when at max level.
- Moving the camera with keyboard binds will now close focus menus.
- Emporium buff items can now be interacted with to view their buff rate (and respective total rates).
- Cosmic vases now show the amethysts' total liquidation rates.
- Lunar orbs now show moonstone count.
- Bread baskets now show estimated next offer time.
- Magma Fountains now state if their buff is active.
- Farm buff items can now be interacted with stating briefly their effect.
GAMEPLAY/BALANCE:
- Added "'Cause We Give a Duck" task track.
- Added "Come on, Out we go!" task track.
- Bubble duck now gives additional xp and money boosts based on level (extra xp for every 14 levels, and extra money for every 22).
- Cuboidal rocks now give additional xp and money boosts based on level (extra xp for every 16 levels, and extra money for every 18).
- Decreased value of cotton cultivator: 4400 -> 4240.
- Increased xp boost of giant gumballs so that 3 xp can be reached within the stack limit: .15 -> .25.
- Magma fountain now works up until 50% popularity rather than 35%.
- Decreased base price of wheel spins: (floor((118+(L11.5))/5)5) -> (floor((90+(L9.7))/5)5)
- Decreased chance of claw machine decreasing stock: 33% -> 20%.
- Significantly Decreased value of multi-harvester: 7500 -> 3495.
- Changed level requirement of multi-harvester: 40 -> 30.
- Slightly decreased value of rose of divinity: 5250 -> 5150.
- Decreased value of task computer: 2300 -> 2160.
- Increased stock-rate of rose of divinity: 2 for prickle pets, 3 for flowers -> 2-3 for prickle pets, 3-4 for flowers.
- Increased stock-rate of unconventional nuts: 4 -> 5.
- Decreased value of white brick wall: 90 -> 75.
- Decreased value of lumber mill: 9430 -> 9130.
BUGS/TECHNICAL:
- Fixed bug where shelves auto-filled when outside of the emporium wouldn't visually reflect their stock count until stock value otherwise changed.
- Boost-zone streaks no longer carry across files erroneously.
- Fixed task computer not showing as the correct rarity in the inventory.
MISC:
- Added accessibility menu to the settings page, moving keyboard cursor and invert turbo options into it from preferences.
- Added "Clearer Text" option to accessibility settings, which renders font at a higher resolution for more clarity for some people.
- Added "Easy Interact" option to accessibility settings to help with people unable/struggling to interact and/or hit boost zones. This feature will automatically hit the boost zone after the interact button is pressed once, at the cost of a slight speed handicap for fairness.
- Slightly re-worded lunar harvester's description to be more clear of its fuel.
- Changed liquidated leaderboards to state "Units" rather than "Completed".
- Re-phrased con in level 60 review from "Not great variety" to "Lacks variety".
- Updated description of coconut stand to mention the coconuts' eagerness.
NOTE: Buff items placed in 1.1.0 or prior will need to be moved/replaced in order to be interacted with.
As always, any feedback or issues you come across, be sure to let me know!
Changed files in this update