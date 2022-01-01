 Skip to content

Blub Emporium update for 1 January 2022

Blub Emporium V.1.1.2

Build 7959966

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Blub Emporium Version 1.1.2 - Change Log

ITEMS AND RESOURCES:

  • Added "Barrel O' Ducks" (Emporium Special).
  • Added "Ashwood Boarding" (Emporium Tile).
  • Added "Pixie Lights" (Emporium Wall Deco).
  • Added "Closure Sign" (Emporium Special).

VISUAL:

  • Repositioned fairy lights' light emission to line up a little better.

UI:

  • XP Buffer no longer shows when at max level.
  • Moving the camera with keyboard binds will now close focus menus.
  • Emporium buff items can now be interacted with to view their buff rate (and respective total rates).
  • Cosmic vases now show the amethysts' total liquidation rates.
  • Lunar orbs now show moonstone count.
  • Bread baskets now show estimated next offer time.
  • Magma Fountains now state if their buff is active.
  • Farm buff items can now be interacted with stating briefly their effect.

GAMEPLAY/BALANCE:

  • Added "'Cause We Give a Duck" task track.
  • Added "Come on, Out we go!" task track.
  • Bubble duck now gives additional xp and money boosts based on level (extra xp for every 14 levels, and extra money for every 22).
  • Cuboidal rocks now give additional xp and money boosts based on level (extra xp for every 16 levels, and extra money for every 18).
  • Decreased value of cotton cultivator: 4400 -> 4240.
  • Increased xp boost of giant gumballs so that 3 xp can be reached within the stack limit: .15 -> .25.
  • Magma fountain now works up until 50% popularity rather than 35%.
  • Decreased base price of wheel spins: (floor((118+(L11.5))/5)5) -> (floor((90+(L9.7))/5)5)
  • Decreased chance of claw machine decreasing stock: 33% -> 20%.
  • Significantly Decreased value of multi-harvester: 7500 -> 3495.
  • Changed level requirement of multi-harvester: 40 -> 30.
  • Slightly decreased value of rose of divinity: 5250 -> 5150.
  • Decreased value of task computer: 2300 -> 2160.
  • Increased stock-rate of rose of divinity: 2 for prickle pets, 3 for flowers -> 2-3 for prickle pets, 3-4 for flowers.
  • Increased stock-rate of unconventional nuts: 4 -> 5.
  • Decreased value of white brick wall: 90 -> 75.
  • Decreased value of lumber mill: 9430 -> 9130.

BUGS/TECHNICAL:

  • Fixed bug where shelves auto-filled when outside of the emporium wouldn't visually reflect their stock count until stock value otherwise changed.
  • Boost-zone streaks no longer carry across files erroneously.
  • Fixed task computer not showing as the correct rarity in the inventory.

MISC:

  • Added accessibility menu to the settings page, moving keyboard cursor and invert turbo options into it from preferences.
  • Added "Clearer Text" option to accessibility settings, which renders font at a higher resolution for more clarity for some people.
  • Added "Easy Interact" option to accessibility settings to help with people unable/struggling to interact and/or hit boost zones. This feature will automatically hit the boost zone after the interact button is pressed once, at the cost of a slight speed handicap for fairness.
  • Slightly re-worded lunar harvester's description to be more clear of its fuel.
  • Changed liquidated leaderboards to state "Units" rather than "Completed".
  • Re-phrased con in level 60 review from "Not great variety" to "Lacks variety".
  • Updated description of coconut stand to mention the coconuts' eagerness.

NOTE: Buff items placed in 1.1.0 or prior will need to be moved/replaced in order to be interacted with.

As always, any feedback or issues you come across, be sure to let me know!

