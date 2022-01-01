 Skip to content

Slipways update for 1 January 2022

New Year's (Bug) Resolutions

Build 7959885

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch fixes two issues caused by previous patches. Let's hope we won't get into an infinite loop.

  • Connection type switching: Fixed the cost/display glitches that occurred when you switched connection types while already over a destination. This should now work properly again. The issue was caused by a performance fix that aimed to not recalculate connection costs and other sometimes-expensive-to-calculate data when that wasn't needed. Turns out, its definition of "isn't needed" was a little lacking.
  • Ruins vs Undo: We can't call it a proper patch without some sort of undo fix. This time, a previous fix for ruins wrongly disabling undo introduced a situation where ruins would mistakenly leave undo enabled. Patched again! Hoping this doesn't introduce a new corner-case-to-the-corner-case-to-the-corner-case.

This patch brings the version numbers up to v1.2 (b893) on Windows and v1.2 (b894) on Mac.

Happy 2022, everyone!

