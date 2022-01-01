 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Hover Attack 3671 update for 1 January 2022

New Year Update #2

Share · View all patches · Build 7959862 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I've added three new achievements (one of which is a secret)!

It's New Year's and there's nothing going on, it's cold and I don't feel like going outside, and I'm stuck at home, so I just keep working on my project...

Changed files in this update

Hover Attack Content Depot 1392151
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.