 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Broll update for 1 January 2022

Broll 1.3 update!

Share · View all patches · Build 7959855 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Welcome everyone, new update, for the new year!

Optimization

Efforts have been put to make first optimization on the game, you should have win some FPS with this update!

Expert mode

You asked for 2 features to enchance the expert mode, and they are now available :

  • You can now reset the expert level (and timer) using backspace or select on gamepad.
  • The timer now starts only when your character move.

Bug fixes

We fixed the bugs found on the indistrial level on this steam discussion : https://steamcommunity.com/app/1265300/discussions/0/3200369112088500076/

Changed files in this update

SocializeRPG Content Depot 1265301
  • Loading history…
Broll for Linux Depot 1265302
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.