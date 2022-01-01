Broll 1.3 update!

Welcome everyone, new update, for the new year!
Optimization
Efforts have been put to make first optimization on the game, you should have win some FPS with this update!
Expert mode
You asked for 2 features to enchance the expert mode, and they are now available :
- You can now reset the expert level (and timer) using backspace or select on gamepad.
- The timer now starts only when your character move.
Bug fixes
We fixed the bugs found on the indistrial level on this steam discussion : https://steamcommunity.com/app/1265300/discussions/0/3200369112088500076/
Changed files in this update