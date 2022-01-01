Broll 1.3 update!

Share · View all patches · Build 7959855 · Last edited 1 January 2022 – 12:09:03 UTC by Wendy

Welcome everyone, new update, for the new year!

Optimization

Efforts have been put to make first optimization on the game, you should have win some FPS with this update!

Expert mode

You asked for 2 features to enchance the expert mode, and they are now available :

You can now reset the expert level (and timer) using backspace or select on gamepad.

The timer now starts only when your character move.

Bug fixes

We fixed the bugs found on the indistrial level on this steam discussion : https://steamcommunity.com/app/1265300/discussions/0/3200369112088500076/