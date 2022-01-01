Demo Update 3

Hi there everyone! Happy 2022!

I’m really excited to bring yet another update of the game.

TIRELESS has changed a lot throughout the years due to player feedback. Many severe changes in terms of the overall gameplay have been made, solely based on the feedback of players.

This update addresses every major complaint and suggestion of players who have gone through the trouble of leaving their constructive criticism for previous updates.

Let’s have a look at the most noticeable quality of life changes and additions.

Gamepad revised. To improve the infamous gamepad experience in the game, I've decided to change the game to favor controller gameplay. Levels are designed in a way that allows a fair experience for gamepad controls, and the controls have been improved for a smoother experience. The gamepad is more reliable and easier to use than ever before.

Mouse controls revised. To keep a balance between the mouse and thumb-stick gameplay fair, mouse control has been altered, however, this may be subject to change in case a better way can be found to accomplish this.

Added a heavy turn (drifting) mechanic. An easy way to make heavy turns in certain situations where regular steering isn’t enough.

Complete overhaul of the in-game tutorial.

Removed energy system, scattered orbs only serve to give more lives.

Revised checkpoints. There are more checkpoints within a single level, and they are easier to activate.

Added coyote time. In case you unsuccessfully jump off of a platform, you will still be able to jump if you press the jump button in between a short time after falling off of a platform.

Added instant teleportation portals. These are great in adding a sense of surprise and practicality to the level design.

⁃ Removed use of refueling adrenaline. Once activated, the adrenaline mode is permanently activated and can be used instead as a boost into max speed if the adrenaline meter is fully charged.

⁃ Added the speed-point platform. A platform dedicated to a permanent increase in maximum speed for the current level.

These changes have a severe impact on the gameplay of the game that has throughout testing, proven to offer a much smoother and more merciful experience.

Be sure to leave your thoughts on the new update when you get a chance to play it!

Thank you for sticking along on this journey of the game’s development.