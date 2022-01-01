- Changed game launching so that game can be launched in VR
- Added new VR version of title screen
- Attached in-game menu to character body instead of head in VR
- Fixed audio being completely muffled in VR
- Fixed issue preventing progression through the introduction sequence
- Fixed issue that was preventing enemies from spawning after completing introduction sequence
- Fixed control bindings for brakes and flaps having no effect
- Fixed issue causing Gamepad 'press' button to instantly rebind controls to the Right Trigger
- Added 'Daydream' controllers to default VR controls for moving/turning
- Various other small improvements
Project : Skyscape update for 1 January 2022
Patch 1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update