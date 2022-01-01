 Skip to content

Project : Skyscape update for 1 January 2022

Patch 1

Patch 1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Changed game launching so that game can be launched in VR
  • Added new VR version of title screen
  • Attached in-game menu to character body instead of head in VR
  • Fixed audio being completely muffled in VR
  • Fixed issue preventing progression through the introduction sequence
  • Fixed issue that was preventing enemies from spawning after completing introduction sequence
  • Fixed control bindings for brakes and flaps having no effect
  • Fixed issue causing Gamepad 'press' button to instantly rebind controls to the Right Trigger
  • Added 'Daydream' controllers to default VR controls for moving/turning
  • Various other small improvements

Changed files in this update

Project : Skyscape Content Depot 1435631
