Update 8 - Cursory Adjustments

Hi guys! Another update for you all.
Adjustments:
- Turned off Christmas by default if the player has never experienced Christmas before.
- Fixed Christmas Trees spawning when it's not Christmas (Rude, right?)
- Fixed Volume Settings not loading on start-up.
Added:
- Leaderboard button. This 'should' open a page in the Steam overlay with the Poppy Toast Steam leaderboards. Please for the love of toast tell me if this doesn't work!
- 7 new Phrases to the Main menu
-Notice Me Senpai
-Be kind
-Stay Wholemeal
-Make Toast
-Swoo beat Shinron
-You can do better than that
-One that Excilic requested but I forgot to write it down.
Changed files in this update