 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Poppy Toast update for 1 January 2022

Update 8 - Cursory Adjustments

Share · View all patches · Build 7959689 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi guys! Another update for you all.

Adjustments:

  • Turned off Christmas by default if the player has never experienced Christmas before.
  • Fixed Christmas Trees spawning when it's not Christmas (Rude, right?)
  • Fixed Volume Settings not loading on start-up.

Added:

  • Leaderboard button. This 'should' open a page in the Steam overlay with the Poppy Toast Steam leaderboards. Please for the love of toast tell me if this doesn't work!
  • 7 new Phrases to the Main menu

    -Notice Me Senpai

    -Be kind

    -Stay Wholemeal

    -Make Toast

    -Swoo beat Shinron

    -You can do better than that

    -One that Excilic requested but I forgot to write it down.

Changed files in this update

Poppy Toast Content Depot 1791401
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.