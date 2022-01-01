I'm reverting the game back to an old version by default. You can change to the updated graphics by going to the preferences>beta in steam library.
Disturbed update for 1 January 2022
Revert to an Old Version
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Disturbed ALL Depot 529781
- Loading history…
Disturbed RUSSIAN Depot Depot 529782
- Loading history…
Disturbed SPANISH Depot Depot 529783
- Loading history…
GERMAN Depot Depot 529784
- Loading history…
Ukrainian Depot Depot 529785
- Loading history…
Italian Depot Depot 529786
- Loading history…
French Depot Depot 529787
- Loading history…
Disturbed - Support DLC (551560) Depot Depot 551560
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update