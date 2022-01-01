 Skip to content

Disturbed update for 1 January 2022

Revert to an Old Version

Share · View all patches · Build 7959670 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I'm reverting the game back to an old version by default. You can change to the updated graphics by going to the preferences>beta in steam library.

Changed files in this update

Disturbed ALL Depot 529781
  • Loading history…
Disturbed RUSSIAN Depot Depot 529782
  • Loading history…
Disturbed SPANISH Depot Depot 529783
  • Loading history…
GERMAN Depot Depot 529784
  • Loading history…
Ukrainian Depot Depot 529785
  • Loading history…
Italian Depot Depot 529786
  • Loading history…
French Depot Depot 529787
  • Loading history…
Disturbed - Support DLC (551560) Depot Depot 551560
  • Loading history…
