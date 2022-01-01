 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Clownfield 2042 update for 1 January 2022

Day 0 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 7959595 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

No-clowns,

So far, the launch has been a huge success. I've personally played countless matches online and let me tell you, it's been fun and it's going to continue to be it.

Anyways, it's just a few minutes until the New Year here in the Pacific, but I wanted to make it short and sweet and wish you a Happy 2022! Thank you for being a part of Clownfield!

Oh yeah, I've been patching the game and improving things throughout the day, with zero announcements. This time, I thought, I should actually post one.

It brings weapon balancing, maps balancing (better spawn points, domination points, etc).

The best thing about this update is probably a new map. That's right, the City 2042 is now in Clownfield 2042. Available across all three multiplayer mods.

Stay frosty,

Happy Clownfielding!

Changed files in this update

Clownfield 2042 Content Depot 1591521
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.