Day 0 Update

No-clowns,

So far, the launch has been a huge success. I've personally played countless matches online and let me tell you, it's been fun and it's going to continue to be it.

Anyways, it's just a few minutes until the New Year here in the Pacific, but I wanted to make it short and sweet and wish you a Happy 2022! Thank you for being a part of Clownfield!

Oh yeah, I've been patching the game and improving things throughout the day, with zero announcements. This time, I thought, I should actually post one.

It brings weapon balancing, maps balancing (better spawn points, domination points, etc).

The best thing about this update is probably a new map. That's right, the City 2042 is now in Clownfield 2042. Available across all three multiplayer mods.

Stay frosty,

Happy Clownfielding!