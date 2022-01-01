Updates for Dec. 31st

- Weapons you have equipped when you quit the game will now be on Santa when you re-enter the game. Before you would have to re-equip weapons in the gun store.
- Enemy description for each level will appear correctly. There was a bug that it would only load one and never again. This has been fixed.
- We have completely REMOVED KICKBACK! We want the players to have fun. We believe that this feature (Even though improved) is hurting gameplay. If we bring this back it wont be anytime soon.
- Redesigned FINE AIM. It needs a little tweaking still, but its functioning much better then the original attempt. It should be polished in the next day or so.
- We have encountered a bug with the power up table. It will reset your weapons back to an incorrect value. Swapping weapons will restore the correct values. We will have this addressed by tomorrow.
*Twinkle Tech has made some improvements to the Blitzen!! They have attached an underbarrel grenade launcher to it. To use, hit AIM and press the grenade button.
CONTENT UPDATE COMING SOON : The Power Plant is under attack! The last surviving Elfs have radioed for
Santa's Help. In a frantic message, they inform Santa that The Fuhrer has sent one of his
greatest warriors...
Changed files in this update