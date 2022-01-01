- Bug-Fix: Set Import and Multiplayer Menu freeze
- Bug-Fix: Deep Links
- Bug-Fix: Cards duplicated when multiple players draw from the same stack at the same time
Card Game Simulator update for 1 January 2022
v1.66
Patchnotes via Steam Community
