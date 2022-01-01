 Skip to content

Card Game Simulator update for 1 January 2022

v1.66

Build 7959513 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Bug-Fix: Set Import and Multiplayer Menu freeze
  • Bug-Fix: Deep Links
  • Bug-Fix: Cards duplicated when multiple players draw from the same stack at the same time

