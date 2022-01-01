Update 1.6.8

Map Event:
Alien Invasion Dead Event Activated
Improvements:
-Raised max Growth level from 500->1000
-Monsters now grow in size based on random attributes
-Reduced the darkness at night
-Smashed a camera bug that made the world flicker when going down hills
-Smashed a bug with instant death from food and water
-Fixed animation bug on Cooti
Changed Attack speed, damage reduction, changed projectile human bosses can shoot through multiple targets.
-Nerfed Snek Inject skill
-Nerfed Crab Counter Stun skill
-Nerfed Scorpoid defense
-Nerfed Vitality attribute from +25->+10
-Modified Prowler Wurm summon to be less stupid
-Changed all items except weapons and armor to max stack of 1000
-Changed the mutation requirements around
-Adjusted starting camera
-Adjusted performance to help GPU temps
-Reduced zoom speed and added smoothing
-Reduced Koh offspring summon amount per level in half
-Reduced detail distance for performance
-Reduced ALL health and damage of monsters and creatures base and skills by half (reason is everything was too much health and damage we will adjust this as needed)
-Added Glowie Plant
-Increased base health per level and starting health for each creature
-Increased passive base health gain
-Increased map performance
-Reworked map to have more monster areas
-Reworked all Humans
-Reworked all Aliens
-Removed Armor from UI (we don't use armor anymore)
-Removed Giant Jilly Fish due to a bug
-Removed movement speed from survival attribute
