Update 1.6.8

Map Event:

Alien Invasion Dead Event Activated

Improvements:

-Raised max Growth level from 500->1000

-Monsters now grow in size based on random attributes

-Reduced the darkness at night

-Smashed a camera bug that made the world flicker when going down hills

-Smashed a bug with instant death from food and water

-Fixed animation bug on Cooti

Changed Attack speed, damage reduction, changed projectile human bosses can shoot through multiple targets.

-Nerfed Snek Inject skill

-Nerfed Crab Counter Stun skill

-Nerfed Scorpoid defense

-Nerfed Vitality attribute from +25->+10

-Modified Prowler Wurm summon to be less stupid

-Changed all items except weapons and armor to max stack of 1000

-Changed the mutation requirements around

-Adjusted starting camera

-Adjusted performance to help GPU temps

-Reduced zoom speed and added smoothing

-Reduced Koh offspring summon amount per level in half

-Reduced detail distance for performance

-Reduced ALL health and damage of monsters and creatures base and skills by half (reason is everything was too much health and damage we will adjust this as needed)

-Added Glowie Plant

-Increased base health per level and starting health for each creature

-Increased passive base health gain

-Increased map performance

-Reworked map to have more monster areas

-Reworked all Humans

-Reworked all Aliens

-Removed Armor from UI (we don't use armor anymore)

-Removed Giant Jilly Fish due to a bug

-Removed movement speed from survival attribute