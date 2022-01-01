🎆🎆🎆🎆HAPPY NEW YEAR EVERYONE! 🎆🎆🎆🎆

Thank you all for your patience, your topspin, your love, and your undying hunger of ELO rating ❤️ ❤️

I can't wait to push so many updates next year that I've been raving for since Eleven was released on the quest..and updates that I wasn't raving for but should have 🙂

I'm pushing the latest patch along with the changes below to live now. (still no avatars, sorry)

Change Log up to 246.4 (12/31/2021)

Currently available on:

Steam store

Oculus pcvr

Quest: “Eleven Table Tennis Preview”

Quest

Pico: pending testing

Updates from previous patch notes:

-Midmatch blocking causing an end of match may be disabled at some point if it is deemed that is it being exploited

-When you report/block someone for a voice related offense, a prompt will pop up asking if you want to mute them. This should help as some people aren’t familiar with the UI and aren’t sure how to mute users.

-Fixed no-bounce serve hint not showing up in serve practice mode

-Added an update to the language menu in the tutorial view. Some users have had issues getting past this menu. In 30 seconds of not choosing a language, a panel pops up to the right showing all of the fields of a controller being updated in real time (and logged). By 60 seconds, this panel says “logs sent”. This way I can help troubleshoot issues with users’ controllers

-Added a process that lets the server know what your ping ball/ping compensation settings are. This is for both our own data collection to know what is being used, and also related to some community driven questions

-Changed the processing system on the server to in an attempt to fix server hiccups.

change log doc

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1GYIYo6QETKVgwOVCb074738lFKAw-fgxxu3A3a8pjkw/edit