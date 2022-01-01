Crow Story V1.1.1 hotfix

Hotfix 1.1.1 is now live!
- Wall jumps now chain.
- The camera now orients to match Kuroh whenever you respawn.
- Kuroh now tweets whenever he respawns.
- General camera improvements.
- Added a button in the Skins menu to reset your save.
- Fixed a bug where the timer would not reset upon continuing, starting a new game, or closing the game.
- Fixed a bug where your last checkpoint would not update upon continuing, starting a new game, or closing the game.
- Fixed a bug where the Max FPS graphics option would not work for certain options.
- Fixed a bug where your timer and death counter would reset upon closing the game.
- Fixed a bug with one of the checkpoints in Level 2.
Changed files in this update