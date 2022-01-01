 Skip to content

Crow Story update for 1 January 2022

Crow Story V1.1.1 hotfix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix 1.1.1 is now live!

  • Wall jumps now chain.
  • The camera now orients to match Kuroh whenever you respawn.
  • Kuroh now tweets whenever he respawns.
  • General camera improvements.
  • Added a button in the Skins menu to reset your save.
  • Fixed a bug where the timer would not reset upon continuing, starting a new game, or closing the game.
  • Fixed a bug where your last checkpoint would not update upon continuing, starting a new game, or closing the game.
  • Fixed a bug where the Max FPS graphics option would not work for certain options.
  • Fixed a bug where your timer and death counter would reset upon closing the game.
  • Fixed a bug with one of the checkpoints in Level 2.

