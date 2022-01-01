 Skip to content

The Monster Within update for 1 January 2022

Update to 1.102

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gameplay changes:

On the first round you can pick your affliction from a list of all afflictions you've unlocked. The rounds after are the standard random four.

Paper re-reduced to 45. We'll get to the right balance eventually.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a bug that caused the Parasite to re-lock itself after unlocking.

Fixed Good Thinking Juice only adding day.

Fixed the single click gameplay setting not saving your preference properly.

Fixed the Ruthless theme not showing it's upgraded cards properly.

Added more checks to the deck builder to prevent duplicate themes/themes being in the wrong place.

