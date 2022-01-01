 Skip to content

Breakwaters update for 1 January 2022

Ocean Pirate Towers! Take them down and collect sheet metal to build more boats

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.2.32

-Setup Ocean Pirate Towers in the world and added Metal Sheet resource which can be gathered from destroyed towers and used to build a boat with more contraption slots.

-Update to village npc setups and text and fixed some village npc bugs

-Reduced blue boar health

-Improved Hunter mission text

-Improved Roshi spawn logic and house setup to prevent the Roshi NPC from getting into poor locations

-Fixed chicken and rat animation play back issue

-Fixed pine island hermit structure that would slowly sink into the ground after each save/load

