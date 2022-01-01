v0.2.32
-Setup Ocean Pirate Towers in the world and added Metal Sheet resource which can be gathered from destroyed towers and used to build a boat with more contraption slots.
-Update to village npc setups and text and fixed some village npc bugs
-Reduced blue boar health
-Improved Hunter mission text
-Improved Roshi spawn logic and house setup to prevent the Roshi NPC from getting into poor locations
-Fixed chicken and rat animation play back issue
-Fixed pine island hermit structure that would slowly sink into the ground after each save/load
Breakwaters update for 1 January 2022
Ocean Pirate Towers! Take them down and collect sheet metal to build more boats
v0.2.32
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update