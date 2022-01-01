Version 1.1 released!

Share · View all patches · Build 7959028 · Last edited 1 January 2022 – 00:59:12 UTC by Wendy

As a new-year gift, here is UNSIGHTED 1.1!

we've implemented many features players have been suggesting since the game's launch:

-Weapon loadouts: You can now create 3 different weapon loadouts and switch between them real-time or in the pause menu. Only loadouts that have been filled with weapons can be swapped to. Check the controls menu for configurations.

-6 Save slots for each game mode (Main Story, Dungeon Raid, Boss Rush)

-Different colors for player 2: Now it's easier to differentiate between players in co-op

-Turn Iris attack on/off (after this feature becomes available in the game)

-Turn low-health FX on/off

-Turn controller vibration on/off

-Turn camera shake on/off

-Many minor bugs/softlocks fixed