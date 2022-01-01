Version 1.1 released!

As a new-year gift, here is UNSIGHTED 1.1!
we've implemented many features players have been suggesting since the game's launch:
-Weapon loadouts: You can now create 3 different weapon loadouts and switch between them real-time or in the pause menu. Only loadouts that have been filled with weapons can be swapped to. Check the controls menu for configurations.
-6 Save slots for each game mode (Main Story, Dungeon Raid, Boss Rush)
-Different colors for player 2: Now it's easier to differentiate between players in co-op
-Turn Iris attack on/off (after this feature becomes available in the game)
-Turn low-health FX on/off
-Turn controller vibration on/off
-Turn camera shake on/off
-Many minor bugs/softlocks fixed
