Gods and Idols update for 1 January 2022

Patch 5.25.122 (QoL 1)

Patch 5.25.122 (QoL 1) · Build 7959018 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch focuses mostly on Quality of Life improvements and fixes.

Visible building icons on the planet surface didn't quite make it into this patch, but they are a priority so you can expect a patch for those very soon!

CLIENT

  • Greatly improved performance when selecting a planet
  • Improved cache usage when selecting or hovering over a building

INTERFACE

  • Building widget can now be closed by clicking anywhere outside it
  • Closing the building widget now properly re-selects the parent planet
  • Improved overall UI performance

BUGS

  • Stockpile gains are no longer stuck at -1.3[

