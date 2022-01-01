Patch 5.25.122 (QoL 1)

This patch focuses mostly on Quality of Life improvements and fixes.
Visible building icons on the planet surface didn't quite make it into this patch, but they are a priority so you can expect a patch for those very soon!
CLIENT
- Greatly improved performance when selecting a planet
- Improved cache usage when selecting or hovering over a building
INTERFACE
- Building widget can now be closed by clicking anywhere outside it
- Closing the building widget now properly re-selects the parent planet
- Improved overall UI performance
BUGS
- Stockpile gains are no longer stuck at -1.3[
Changed files in this update