Full Release Update V2.0 (Now Free-To-Play!)

Hey, good looking!

We are pleased to announce we are releasing RoboSquares biggest update, V2.0. With it come some big changes including, a new jump mechanic with improved bot controls. A huge UI rework, making the game feel more professional. New maps and game modes are included in the rotation now. Finally a bunch of new customization, shop, and scrap improvements as well!

If you are excited to join the community you can join our discord here, where you can drop all your ideas, suggestions, bug reports, and giveaways!

https://discord.gg/GHjYxWF

Full Change List Below;

Additions

-Added hint text for when a player is stuck for a long time, explains how to flip over the bot

-Added speed trails when the player exceeds the hyper mode speed

-Added Vignette intensity increase when a player reaches the hyper mode speed

-Added a new "Orange Flow" customization set.

-Added a new map for race mode, this will be the first map for a maps rework update.

-Added new collision mechanics to add some skillful gameplay. This includes when entering hyper mode speed, collisions should have blue particles indicating a harder hit. This will throw the other bot up harder. Also to add to that, there is also a new mechanic that if you supersede the other bots speed (i.e. you at hyper speed while somebody is sitting still) you will be temporarily slowed in place, causing only the other bot to go flying, allowing hits to be more precise, and adding a level of the judgment of other bots speeds in comparison to yours to decide if you want the collision or not.

-Image of the item purchased now appears in the purchase successful screen.

-Boss of the hill game mode added

-Better end game screen to show how much scrap you have earned.

-Added button links in the main menu for better access to our discord, twitch, and leaderboards.

-New player death animation and sound. Allows you to be more aware of when others are dying and where

-Added the mars rover bot customization pack (animated topper! coooooool)

-Added camera shake showing how hard you hit a bot.

-More settings, like quality control for lower end pc

-Added a good amount of steam achievements for players to earn

-Added anti speed hack scripts, first of many anti-cheats

Changes

-HUGE UI Overhaul, including looks, and functionality improvements.

-Added fun and unique achievements for players to try getting

-Changed skid marks trails to smoke particles when the bot's wheels are sliding

-Increased gravity from -11u/s to -15u/s to feel more realistic

-Gave the player more acceleration from a standstill, and overall more driving strength (faster)

-Increased Air-roll strength to help players stuck on their side flip easier, and to also allow for quicker air movements since there is less air time due to higher gravity.

-Made small changes to how finding new matches works. Tried making it more seamless

-Map changes for the background/skybox/surrounding buildings.

-Once again added more code to make the driving of the bot feel better. Hopefully, this helps, if not let us know your feelings about this and what you think it should play/drive in our discord!

-Temporarily removing the crane map to be remade.

-Changed some physics materials of the bots to make them less bouncy, so continuous bouncing, toward the edge of the map happens less often

-Increased size of the gap jump map, other little tweaks, and fixes with it also

made forcefield DLC not so dark when equipped

-Added jump mechanic, Shift is now the brake button, and space jumps

-Bot brakes now also affect air roll brakes, helping stop you from rotating in the air.

Bug Fixes

-Timed challenges were buggy, no longer the case

-In-game item store automatically refreshes when the timer for new items expires

-Original race map had platforms that were not falling, they fall now, good luck

-It is now almost impossible to flip when the bot blade touches the ground (much more enjoyable rides)

and a bunch of other little changes not worth mentioning...

Thanks for everybody who helped us through the early access stage of the game, if you owned and played the game during the early access stage, you will now have a new "Early Access" customization set in your inventory to show off your support of the game!

On top of this all, happy New Year! We hope you had a great year, and here's to a better year moving forward!

See you all around!

