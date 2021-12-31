early access 1.7.2

Just in time for 2022! Happy new year everyone!
Highlights
- If you have basic cards in your deck, there's a 50% chance when entering a shop for the "60 crystals: Remove a card from your deck" button to be replaced with "40 crystals: Convert a random basic card into its non-basic version."
- New text was added to make selling towers and canceling card casts easier to notice.
- Events from which you can take advantage of Holy Mantle now show a glow effect! (only if you haven't used all of it).
- Text panels in the tutorial are now more opaque to make them easier to read from.
- The crystals number in the top left corner now has an animation when you gain or lose crystals.
- BUG FIX: Tower outlines should now always work properly when hovering.
- BUG FIX: The background should no longer stutter randomly (happened in rare occasions)
- BUG FIX: War Totem no longer has a chance to spawn another level 3 tower.
- BUG FIX: Trinkets that care about having received damage in a combat no longer lose their effect in the event that deals 2 damage and starts an elite fight.
- BUG FIX: The correct amount of mana will now be earned in the round after selling a Beam Cannon.
