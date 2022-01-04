V3 Release Now live

NEW FEATURES

Flicker coins skins.

Option in Help->Graphics to turn off flicker coins.

"!toggledropper" command and setting in menu can enable/disable dropper. (Dropper always starts enabled).

New toys.

Machine colors can be set by the streamer.

Burglar mini game.

A burglar will randomly spawn in the machine and steal coins between drops.

A police car will also be dropped in the machine.

When a player wins the police car, they also win the coins stolen by the burglar and get to re drop them.

Global Card Game

Card collecting game played across every CPW machine.

Plinko coin dropper

BUG FIXES

Fixed Liberty Bel Slots giving points twice a turn.

If a player tries to drop a coin with a coin skin that can't be found it doesn't lock up the game.

Stop coins/toys from getting stuck and stacking up.

Toys and cards can't fall in owner hole.

ENHANCMENTS

Game tries to reconnect to chat if no activity is detected for 5 minutes.

Liberty Bell Slots Updated

Remove winning text between every spin.

2 spins per round.

Winnings increased 3x.

Number of losing tickets in pool reduced.

Que list made longer.

Added coins played counter back in game.

Reset draggable UI button in menu.

Streamers can set bot messages to start with a custom string.

Offline queue max drop increased to 75 coins

Commands the use players usernames remove the "@" symbol if they are used.

Option to turn off points won in chat.

Coins scaled down/machine made bigger.

!kick and !punch are more powerful.