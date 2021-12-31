Version 0.574 Alpha

Info
Localization
■ Added missing translations
■ Fixed error with some translations
Level Design
Multiplayer
■ Synced passenger function for vehicle system
Activated
■ Activated button "twitch" to main menu
■ Activated passenger function for vehicle system
■ Activated item "washingplant01"
■ Activated box for item "bottle10"
■ Activated box for item "bottle25"
■ Activated box for item "bottle50"
■ Activated box for item "bottle10 set"
■ Activated box for item "bottle25 set"
■ Activated box for item "bottle50 set"
■ Activated box for item "meltingcrucible01"
■ Activated box for item "meltingcrucible01 set"
■ Activated box for item "mold01"
■ Activated box for item "mold01 set"
■ Activated box for item "weightingscale01"
■ Activated box for item "washingplantbig01 miners moss set type 1"
■ Activated box for item "washingplantbig01 miners moss set type 2"
■ Activated box for item "washingplantbig01 miners moss set type 3"
■ Activated box for item "miners moss small set type 1"
■ Activated box for item "miners moss normal set type 1"
■ Activated box for item "miners moss small set type 2"
■ Activated box for item "miners moss normal set type 2"
■ Activated box for item "miners moss small set type 3"
■ Activated box for item "miners moss normal set type 3"
■ Activated vehicle "excavator01"
■ Activated vehicle "truck01"
■ Activated vehicle "lowloader01"
■ Activated vehicle "conveyorbelt01"
■ Activated fuel system
■ Activated fuel usage
■ Activated building "fuelstation"
Reworked
■ Reworked vehicle system part 2
■ Reworked box for item "highbanker01"
■ Reworked box for item "washingplantportable01"
■ Reworked box for item "goldtable01"
■ Reworked box for item "highbanker01 miners moss set type 1"
■ Reworked box for item "highbanker01 miners moss set type 2"
■ Reworked box for item "highbanker01 miners moss set type 3"
■ Reworked box for item "washingplantportable01 miners moss set type 1"
■ Reworked box for item "washingplantportable01 miners moss set type 2"
■ Reworked box for item "washingplantportable01 miners moss set type 3"
Functionality
■ Added help info about total amount, if you paid items at the store
■ Added help popup for item "goldtable01" after cleanout
■ Added function to receive xp for activities
■ Added function to connect object "gaspump01" handle with vehicles
■ Added function to create cable for object "gaspump01"
■ Added functions for item "washingplantbig01"
■ Added functions for vehicle "campervan01"
■ Added functions for vehicle "excavator01"
■ Added functions for vehicle "truck01"
■ Added functions for vehicle "lowloader01"
■ Added function to fill tank for vehicle "pickup01"
■ Added function to fill tank for vehicle "pickup02"
■ Added function to fill tank for vehicle "buggy02"
■ Added function to fill tank for vehicle "buggy01"
■ Added function to interact with wheel jokey for vehicle "trailer01"
Changed
■ Changed calculation at the gold sell place, now you receive more money if you smelted your gold before
■ Changed fill value of percentages for item "highbanker01" if player put dirt inside
■ Changed fill value of percentages for item "washingplantportable01" if player put dirt inside
■ Changed scene for main menu
■ Changed light settings for map
■ Changed first person camera location a bit for character "female"
■ Changed first person camera location a bit for character "male"
■ Changed sit position for female character in vehicle "pickup01"
■ Changed sit position for male character in vehicle "pickup01"
■ Changed sit position for female character in vehicle "pickup02"
■ Changed sit position for male character in vehicle "pickup02"
■ Changed sit position for female character in vehicle "buggy01"
■ Changed sit position for male character in vehicle "buggy01"
■ Changed sit position for female character in vehicle "buggy02"
■ Changed sit position for male character in vehicle "buggy02"
■ Changed sit position for female character in vehicle "miniexcatator01"
■ Changed sit position for male character in vehicle "miniexcatator01"
■ Changed sit position for female character in vehicle "minidumptruck01"
■ Changed sit position for male character in vehicle "minidumptruck01"
Audio
■ Added sound effect, if you paid items at the store
Troubleshooting
■ Fixed error with reverse lights for vehicles
■ Fixed error with leave camera location for item "metaltub01" if press "esc"
■ Fixed error with pickup item "bucket01" with item "bucketlid01"
■ Fixed error with attach item "bucketlid01" if player pickup item "bucket01" from storage rack in store
■ Fixed error with startup physic for object "pushcart01"
■ Fixed error with claim access after paid for the claim
■ Fixed error with check claim access for vehicle "miniexcavator01"
■ Fixed error with interact arm2 for vehicle "miniexcavator01"
■ Fixed error with show current mode for vehicle "miniexcavator01"
■ Fixed error with pickup small items in storage racks for store
■ Fixed error with cover collision for item "smeltingfurnace01"
■ Fixed error with lengh of description for info popup
■ Fixed error with check fill value for vehicle "minidumptruck01" if player try to remove dirt
Improvements
■ Improved performance in store
■ Improved performance for items
■ Improved performance for objects
■ Improved loading time for main menu
■ Improved light functions for vehicles
Savegame
■ Fixed error with startup physic for items after loading a savegame
■ Fixed error with location and physic for items are not in the savegame (finally fixed after save and load again)
■ Fixed error with enter vehicle after loading the savegame
■ Added item "meltingcrucible02" to savegame
■ Added item "washingplant01" to savegame
■ Added vehicle "excavator01" to savegame
■ Added vehicle "truck01" to savegame
■ Added vehicle "lowloader01" to savegame
Disabled
■ Disabled power usage for item "flashlight01"
■ Disabled power usage for item "metaldetector01"
■ Disabled power usage for item "headlight01"
Removed
■ Removed snow
■ Removed christmas decoration
■ Removed item "miners moss 2 type 1" (just one normal and one small left for type 1, like type 2 and 3)
■ Removed item "miners moss 3 type 1"
■ Removed item "miners moss 5 type 1"
■ Removed item "miners moss 6 type 1"
Changed files in this update