Noble Fates 0.23.0.62 (compatible with 0.22.*) released!

Hotfix Update #30 Content update #3
Add Wooden Hammers - slightly better than stone axes, unlock early
Portraits
Fix bug that prevented butchered people's portraits from going away
Fix sorting issue when multiple characters have the same prestige
Crash Fixes
Fix for crash related to crating props
Item Buffs
Increase variety of item buffs - less likely to get maximum available buffs based on crafting skill alone
Terrain
Drop the chance for in-mountain copper and iron slightly
Props
Improve blueprints clipping through grounds
Improve posts clipping through grounds
Building
Fix building not progressing at high speeds with low framerates
Pathing
Fix issue where previously destroyed door can block pathing
Under water
Improve detection and handling of out of world cases for ruler
Optimization
Improve pathing performance```
