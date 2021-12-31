 Skip to content

Noble Fates update for 31 December 2021

Noble Fates 0.23.0.62 (compatible with 0.22.*) released!

Build 7958874

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix Update #30 Content update #3 


Add Wooden Hammers - slightly better than stone axes, unlock early  

Portraits  
Fix bug that prevented butchered people's portraits from going away  
Fix sorting issue when multiple characters have the same prestige  

Crash Fixes  
Fix for crash related to crating props

Item Buffs  
Increase variety of item buffs - less likely to get maximum available buffs based on crafting skill alone  

Terrain  
Drop the chance for in-mountain copper and iron slightly  

Props  
Improve blueprints clipping through grounds  
Improve posts clipping through grounds  

Building  
Fix building not progressing at high speeds with low framerates  

Pathing  
Fix issue where previously destroyed door can block pathing  

Under water  
Improve detection and handling of out of world cases for ruler  

Optimization  
Improve pathing performance```

