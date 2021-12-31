New Year Update

Happy New Year!
You can now play from first person view! Press * On numpad to change the view.
Along with this new possibility, we bring you refined ballistics and new content, remastered audio effects and many improvements to coop as well as some fixes. Detailed list is below.
- FPS Mode Added!
- New Audio effects.
- Remixed audio.
- Reprogrammed loading in multiplayer games-loading is faster now and smoother.
- Weapons range and spread adjusted.
- Characters sprint faster now at full hp.
- Multiplayer games can be easily locked with password now.
- Default aiming cursor is crosshair now.
- Inventory closes after you run away from shop now.
- The game should start in native resolution on all computers now.
- Several QOL improvements to UI.
- And more to find out!
Have fun!
Changed files in this update