 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Ark of Loif update for 31 December 2021

New Year Update

Share · View all patches · Build 7958837 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy New Year!

You can now play from first person view! Press * On numpad to change the view.

Along with this new possibility, we bring you refined ballistics and new content, remastered audio effects and many improvements to coop as well as some fixes. Detailed list is below.

  • FPS Mode Added!
  • New Audio effects.
  • Remixed audio.
  • Reprogrammed loading in multiplayer games-loading is faster now and smoother.
  • Weapons range and spread adjusted.
  • Characters sprint faster now at full hp.
  • Multiplayer games can be easily locked with password now.
  • Default aiming cursor is crosshair now.
  • Inventory closes after you run away from shop now.
  • The game should start in native resolution on all computers now.
  • Several QOL improvements to UI.
  • And more to find out!

Have fun!

Changed files in this update

Ark of Loif Content Depot 1713831
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.