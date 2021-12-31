Beta 2.11.1 Released

Hey all,
Hope you are enjoying (or already enjoyed) your holidays! We have a patch ready to fix up some of the issues everybody has spotted after the major release launch with a few balance changes thrown in for good measure. We still got lots on our to-do list for this release series, so expect more soon! Happy New Year!
Bonus Promo: We now have an Instagram, follow us here: https://www.instagram.com/waywardgame/
Double Bonus Promo: We are gathering feedback on a recurring Wayward multiplayer meetup to play as a community at some to-be-determined interval. Let us know your thoughts: https://forms.gle/9JHKVWihiNSstSfL8
Bonus Tip: Instead of opening the action menus every time you do an action, why not quickslot the action and use a single keypress for it? Right-click an empty quickslot to assign actions to it, or Ctrl + right-click to assign an item action to it. Item actions will automatically pick the best item from your inventory to do the action you set, saving even more time!
New
- Added an option to protect required (non-consumed) items from use in crafting.
Improvements
-
Coordinates are now presented in NESW format.
-
An error prompt will now be displayed when save data fails to load when starting the game.
Bug Fixes
-
Fixed item action quickslots not getting the best tool in some cases. (Thanks num ca nem vi!)
-
Fixed crafting tooltips blinking on and off in real-time mode. (Thanks olatuf!)
-
Fixed line of sight passing through blocked terrain. (Thanks Ashery!)
-
Fixed an issue where burning certain containers would result in a new container. (Thanks DerSimon!)
-
Fixed an issue with magical properties when using the new wisp mechanic. (Thanks DerSimon!)
-
Fixed liquid containers not being available for the magical "Aptitude" property. (Thanks DerSimmon!)
-
Fixed "Advancing Island Time" not showing a progress bar in multiplayer.
-
Fixed multiplayer desyncs related to frequent player connections and disconnections to the server.
-
Fixed multiplayer desyncs related to crafting an item and using it within 16 milliseconds of its creation.
-
Fixed multiplayer desyncs related to packet data getting corrupted.
-
Fixed occasional errors when closing the game while connected to a multiplayer server.
-
Fixed getting stuck if the server shuts down while a player in on the game over screen.
-
Fixed multiplayer desyncs related to players sailing to and from the same island within a single session.
-
Fixed a timed-out interrupt showing up after canceling the "Unable to Join Game" interrupt.
-
Fixed the sleeping/resting/player screens connecting getting "stuck" in multiplayer games.
-
Fixed the game getting stuck at "Finalizing Island" when trying to load a corrupted save.
-
Fixed an inspection error when traveling to another island. (Thanks DerSimon!)
-
Fixed issues related to ranged attacks in multiplayer dedicated servers.
-
Fixed several items spawning incorrectly on merchants of the wrong island type.
-
Fixed graphical issues when placing tiles underneath doors. (Thanks TheLukeyBoi!)
-
Fixed dryads spawning on water. (Thanks DerSimon!)
Balance
-
Increased the chances of getting resources when gathering (at low skill levels) but also increased the skill/tier bonuses required to gather multiple resources in one action.
-
Dismantled item quality will now be impacted greater by the base item's quality (so exceptional items will now lead to more exceptional items for example).
-
Decreased base merchant spawn rate and limit.
-
Aberrant versions of creatures will now only be able to spawn naturally at double their normal spawning reputation (capped to -64,000).
-
Digging failures will now provide skill gains more commonly.
-
The fishing skill will now provide more effectiveness when attempting to cast in empty water (previously more RNG-based).
Modding
-
Fixed the +mod command installing the latest version of the types and messing up the mod.json "waywardVersion" property. (Thanks Amax!)
-
Fixed typing errors when building mods.
Mods
-
Fixed "Move to Player" dropdown box not updating when in multiplayer games.
-
Fixed errors after TARS travels to another island when in Survival mode.
-
Fixed TARS getting stuck if it already explored all the surrounding islands when in Survival mode.
Changed files in this update