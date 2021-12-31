Beta 2.11.1 Released

Share · View all patches · Build 7958754 · Last edited 1 January 2022 – 00:09:03 UTC by Wendy

Hey all,

Hope you are enjoying (or already enjoyed) your holidays! We have a patch ready to fix up some of the issues everybody has spotted after the major release launch with a few balance changes thrown in for good measure. We still got lots on our to-do list for this release series, so expect more soon! Happy New Year!

New

Added an option to protect required (non-consumed) items from use in crafting.

Improvements

Coordinates are now presented in NESW format.

An error prompt will now be displayed when save data fails to load when starting the game.

Bug Fixes

Fixed item action quickslots not getting the best tool in some cases. (Thanks num ca nem vi!)

Fixed crafting tooltips blinking on and off in real-time mode. (Thanks olatuf!)

Fixed line of sight passing through blocked terrain. (Thanks Ashery!)

Fixed an issue where burning certain containers would result in a new container. (Thanks DerSimon!)

Fixed an issue with magical properties when using the new wisp mechanic. (Thanks DerSimon!)

Fixed liquid containers not being available for the magical "Aptitude" property. (Thanks DerSimmon!)

Fixed "Advancing Island Time" not showing a progress bar in multiplayer.

Fixed multiplayer desyncs related to frequent player connections and disconnections to the server.

Fixed multiplayer desyncs related to crafting an item and using it within 16 milliseconds of its creation.

Fixed multiplayer desyncs related to packet data getting corrupted.

Fixed occasional errors when closing the game while connected to a multiplayer server.

Fixed getting stuck if the server shuts down while a player in on the game over screen.

Fixed multiplayer desyncs related to players sailing to and from the same island within a single session.

Fixed a timed-out interrupt showing up after canceling the "Unable to Join Game" interrupt.

Fixed the sleeping/resting/player screens connecting getting "stuck" in multiplayer games.

Fixed the game getting stuck at "Finalizing Island" when trying to load a corrupted save.

Fixed an inspection error when traveling to another island. (Thanks DerSimon!)

Fixed issues related to ranged attacks in multiplayer dedicated servers.

Fixed several items spawning incorrectly on merchants of the wrong island type.

Fixed graphical issues when placing tiles underneath doors. (Thanks TheLukeyBoi!)

Fixed dryads spawning on water. (Thanks DerSimon!)

Balance

Increased the chances of getting resources when gathering (at low skill levels) but also increased the skill/tier bonuses required to gather multiple resources in one action.

Dismantled item quality will now be impacted greater by the base item's quality (so exceptional items will now lead to more exceptional items for example).

Decreased base merchant spawn rate and limit.

Aberrant versions of creatures will now only be able to spawn naturally at double their normal spawning reputation (capped to -64,000).

Digging failures will now provide skill gains more commonly.

The fishing skill will now provide more effectiveness when attempting to cast in empty water (previously more RNG-based).

Modding

Fixed the +mod command installing the latest version of the types and messing up the mod.json "waywardVersion" property. (Thanks Amax!)

Fixed typing errors when building mods.

Mods

