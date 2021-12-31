 Skip to content

Wayward update for 31 December 2021

Beta 2.11.1 Released

Hey all,

Hope you are enjoying (or already enjoyed) your holidays! We have a patch ready to fix up some of the issues everybody has spotted after the major release launch with a few balance changes thrown in for good measure. We still got lots on our to-do list for this release series, so expect more soon! Happy New Year!

Bonus Promo: We now have an Instagram, follow us here: https://www.instagram.com/waywardgame/

Double Bonus Promo: We are gathering feedback on a recurring Wayward multiplayer meetup to play as a community at some to-be-determined interval. Let us know your thoughts: https://forms.gle/9JHKVWihiNSstSfL8

Bonus Tip: Instead of opening the action menus every time you do an action, why not quickslot the action and use a single keypress for it? Right-click an empty quickslot to assign actions to it, or Ctrl + right-click to assign an item action to it. Item actions will automatically pick the best item from your inventory to do the action you set, saving even more time!

New

  • Added an option to protect required (non-consumed) items from use in crafting.

Improvements

  • Coordinates are now presented in NESW format.

  • An error prompt will now be displayed when save data fails to load when starting the game.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed item action quickslots not getting the best tool in some cases. (Thanks num ca nem vi!)

  • Fixed crafting tooltips blinking on and off in real-time mode. (Thanks olatuf!)

  • Fixed line of sight passing through blocked terrain. (Thanks Ashery!)

  • Fixed an issue where burning certain containers would result in a new container. (Thanks DerSimon!)

  • Fixed an issue with magical properties when using the new wisp mechanic. (Thanks DerSimon!)

  • Fixed liquid containers not being available for the magical "Aptitude" property. (Thanks DerSimmon!)

  • Fixed "Advancing Island Time" not showing a progress bar in multiplayer.

  • Fixed multiplayer desyncs related to frequent player connections and disconnections to the server.

  • Fixed multiplayer desyncs related to crafting an item and using it within 16 milliseconds of its creation.

  • Fixed multiplayer desyncs related to packet data getting corrupted.

  • Fixed occasional errors when closing the game while connected to a multiplayer server.

  • Fixed getting stuck if the server shuts down while a player in on the game over screen.

  • Fixed multiplayer desyncs related to players sailing to and from the same island within a single session.

  • Fixed a timed-out interrupt showing up after canceling the "Unable to Join Game" interrupt.

  • Fixed the sleeping/resting/player screens connecting getting "stuck" in multiplayer games.

  • Fixed the game getting stuck at "Finalizing Island" when trying to load a corrupted save.

  • Fixed an inspection error when traveling to another island. (Thanks DerSimon!)

  • Fixed issues related to ranged attacks in multiplayer dedicated servers.

  • Fixed several items spawning incorrectly on merchants of the wrong island type.

  • Fixed graphical issues when placing tiles underneath doors. (Thanks TheLukeyBoi!)

  • Fixed dryads spawning on water. (Thanks DerSimon!)

Balance

  • Increased the chances of getting resources when gathering (at low skill levels) but also increased the skill/tier bonuses required to gather multiple resources in one action.

  • Dismantled item quality will now be impacted greater by the base item's quality (so exceptional items will now lead to more exceptional items for example).

  • Decreased base merchant spawn rate and limit.

  • Aberrant versions of creatures will now only be able to spawn naturally at double their normal spawning reputation (capped to -64,000).

  • Digging failures will now provide skill gains more commonly.

  • The fishing skill will now provide more effectiveness when attempting to cast in empty water (previously more RNG-based).

Modding

  • Fixed the +mod command installing the latest version of the types and messing up the mod.json "waywardVersion" property. (Thanks Amax!)

  • Fixed typing errors when building mods.

Mods

TARS

  • Fixed "Move to Player" dropdown box not updating when in multiplayer games.

  • Fixed errors after TARS travels to another island when in Survival mode.

  • Fixed TARS getting stuck if it already explored all the surrounding islands when in Survival mode.

