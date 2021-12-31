 Skip to content

Star Explorers update for 31 December 2021

Testing Branch Updated to Version 5.1.4

Last edited by Wendy

I recently became aware of an issue when pressing alt-tab, which could send the game crashing down to the desktop. I was able to reproduce it, and it seemed to happen when loading levels.

I have updated the script to go into freeze mode whenever the window is not in the foreground, and it seems to have made it more stable. I would love to hear from anyone who wants to test it out. To do so you will need to activate the testing branch.

In your Steam Library, go to "Star Explorers > Properties > Betas" and select "testing" from the drop down menu. This should update your game to version 5.1.4. Then you can alt-tab your heart out, and see if you can get it to crash.

There was also an issue when pressing "enter" which could also crash the game. I think I have resolved this issue as well.

My hope is that I have done these things without completely breaking something else in the game. Anyway, your feedback is always welcome.

