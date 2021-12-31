 Skip to content

Dungeon Runner update for 31 December 2021

Dungeon Runner XZ Deluxe edition

Build 7958704 · Last edited by Wendy

Hi runners,

The Deluxe edition is now live off the base game in this DLC. You will receive items to make the early grind easier to reach the endgame content. There will be a lot of new stuff coming in the game with raid dungeon and mythical dungeons. Every Wednesday, minor and major patches will be released, so don't miss them.

If there are bugs or problems in-game, you can leave them on the community or discord pages.

For now, I wish you all a happy new year and enjoy your day!

Dungeon Runner XZ Discord: https://discord.gg/KkjdhNVvER

