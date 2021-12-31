Dear friends!! Happy New Year 2022 to you!
Thank you for your support and interest in the X-POINT project!
I wish you and your families all the very best in 2022!
And......A little surprise!
And a New Year's update with the completed 1750 ship pack.
- Coloring ships by country (actual for 1750)
- Added cursed ships (Shadow and Dusk)
- In the practice mode on ships of the 18th century and in the online mode BATTLESHIP, the teams are now randomly assigned a coloring of the ships.
Changed files in this update