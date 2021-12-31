 Skip to content

X-POINT update for 31 December 2021

Happy New Year 2022!

Dear friends!! Happy New Year 2022 to you!

Thank you for your support and interest in the X-POINT project!

I wish you and your families all the very best in 2022!

And......A little surprise!

And a New Year's update with the completed 1750 ship pack.

  • Coloring ships by country (actual for 1750)
  • Added cursed ships (Shadow and Dusk)
  • In the practice mode on ships of the 18th century and in the online mode BATTLESHIP, the teams are now randomly assigned a coloring of the ships.

