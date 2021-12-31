 Skip to content

Drox Operative 2 update for 31 December 2021

Drox Operative 2 patch 1.005

This patch fixes some hotkey issues, makes enemies using missiles more dangerous, makes chips stronger, fixes a bunch of UI issues, and fixes several more minor issues.

1.005 change list:

  • fixed manual aim beam weapons missing Flame monsters and possibly others (Whatever100500)
  • fixed a couple problems with the first hotkey slot changing automatically to something else (Automaton/Damnation, Ltd.)
  • fixed hotkey of a doomsday device changing when sorting (Morte)
  • linked weapons will no longer fire if left clicking on a usable object (Morte)
  • now enemies using missiles have a higher chance to hit
  • chips magic modifier is now closer to the item level (will in general be higher level) (Darkness)
  • now bombers get added to your dps value correctly (firecat666)
  • fixed plasma cannon wave weapons not having power load (will only effect new items) (firecat666)
  • Drox Guild will no longer decide to help races that won't sign treaties (firecat666)
  • non-primitive races will no longer be able to become subjects of primitive races (Xeltek)
  • increased Monsoon habitability for Vegetation trait from 0.5 to 0.6 (firecat666)
  • since much easier now, decreased xp reward for protect planet quests
  • fixed selection point of the attack cursor to correctly be in the center of the icon (contrabassist)
  • now extra money applied to research is applied over time instead of instantly (DrIstvaan)
  • made range prints more consistent with themselves and speed (most of them will get larger) (Lainthrill)
  • moved message/chat highlight text position (firecat666)
  • can no longer add 0 credits to a trade (firecat666)
  • no longer show skill hints for skills that have reuse timers less than 1 second (firecat666)
  • no longer show damage on stars (firecat666)
  • thruster boosters now highlight defense like engines and thrusters (firecat666)
  • added a new word to curse/slur filter (Cory)
  • reworded power load in race specific slot text a little to hopefully make it clear that is is better in a race slot (Tyrax Lightning)

