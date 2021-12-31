Patch Notes 0.22

You can join Discord server here.
Shades of Rayna Update 0.22 (12/31/2021)
-The problem where your event progress resets after creating a new character is fixed.
-Event challenge #14 was progressing when it's not mayhem difficulty. Everyone's progress on challenge #14 has been reset. Sorry for inconvenience.
-Achievement reward icons not showing problem should be fixed.
-Equipped gear descriptions not loading properly problem is fixed.
-Auto healing when "25% crit chance" power up was active is fixed.
-Duplication problem on game load is fixed.
Changed files in this update