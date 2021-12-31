 Skip to content

Shades Of Rayna update for 31 December 2021

Patch Notes 0.22

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You can join Discord server here.

Shades of Rayna Update 0.22 (12/31/2021)

-The problem where your event progress resets after creating a new character is fixed.

-Event challenge #14 was progressing when it's not mayhem difficulty. Everyone's progress on challenge #14 has been reset. Sorry for inconvenience.

-Achievement reward icons not showing problem should be fixed.

-Equipped gear descriptions not loading properly problem is fixed.

-Auto healing when "25% crit chance" power up was active is fixed.

-Duplication problem on game load is fixed.

Changed files in this update

Shades Of Rayna Content Depot 1569821
  • Loading history…
