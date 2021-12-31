 Skip to content

Rocket Jump update for 31 December 2021

Update 22.1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 7958615 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Changed graphics
  • Added background music

Changed files in this update

Rocket Jump Content Depot 1747441
