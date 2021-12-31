December 2021 Update

Just shy of 2022 we'd like to present you the December update for 2021 - while it took longer than expected on our end we're happy to release this load of fixes and improvements to you all.

Patch Notes - Notable additions

Remote Gate Improvements!

Remote gates have gotten one highly requested feature as well as some general improvements and bug fixes (e.g. not loading a plane if part of the crew is already on the plane while the rest are still on a bus).

Remote bus pickups now have three modes, Pickup & Dropoff, Pickup Only, Dropoff Only. By default the P&D mode will be selected which works the same as the previous implementation where the same stop will be used for both arriving and departing passengers. In addition to the modes you can also assign several bus pickups to the same remote gate.

The Pickup Only mode - as the name states - will be used to load any departing pax onto the bus that would like to get to the aircraft. The Dropoff Only mode will do the reverse, it's used for any arriving pax coming into your airport being dropped off from the aircraft.

In addition, while using the Dropoff Only mode on a remote bus pickup it can be assigned to as many remote gates as you wish meaning you can have a central dropoff area for all arriving passengers.

Steam Integration Improvements

We've updated our Steam integration in this cycle - while the old version wasn't broken it did start to show it's age (e.g. in the missing mods dialog not correctly showing the status).

Coming with this upgrade we also reworked the missing mods dialog - it will now correctly show status for downloads and, as soon as all mods were downloaded, will ask if you'd like to reload your game right now.

The menu will also include mods besides airlines and aircraft - so any object mod or script mod that may be required for a save.

Modding Improvements

With this update saves will now store all mods you've been using while playing including any script and object mod besides airlines and aircraft.

This means you can now safely share your games with friends or on the Workshop an other people can correctly load the game with all objects in place - made even easier with the improvements to the missing mods menu mentioned above :)

The update also helps us out - if you run into an issue with this version while using a lot of mods we can debug it with the mods you've been using, so no broken or unusable airports on our end anymore!

Lastly, small but notable, the capacity of dumpsters can now be modded.

A few words to you!

Thanks for being patient with us through this year - we're really happy to get this update out to you!

I'd like to say sorry for the delay though - many of you know we're a small team, sometimes we underestimate what needs to be done for a release and this was definitely the case with the December update. We would've liked to have it out a week ago right around the holidays but pushed it back a week to get some more issues fixed (check the changelog below for all fixes/improvements).

At this point I'd like to mention our discord server - while we're active on most platforms Joscha is usually around to answer questions on discord, if you run into any issue you'd like to discuss or have any questions in general be sure to let us know! Link: https://discord.gg/ShqSSEK

And lastly, we wish everyone a happy new year! May 2022 be a good one!

Full change log