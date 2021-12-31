1.646 Update - socket system (improved rust accuracy)

I've completely replaced the system that keeps track of connected building blocks that also updates neighbors when blocks are added or removed. The old system was kind of a mess and sometimes made conditional roof shapes/halved roof walls incorrect. The new code uses the same socket system as rust and should mimic it perfectly now.

This also made it possible to replace my reverse engineered stability code with rust's system that should be 100% accurate. Before small differences accumulated higher up making it less accurate.

Stability is now on by default showing numbers when mousing over building blocks.

This new system also speeds up loading large designs and will be used for other improvements in the future. It also required necessary changes to many areas of fortify code so please share any bugs you find.

This was a big undertaking for an app that is over 5 years old but the state of fortify wasn't good enough. Starting development as a very inexperienced programmer, I didn't have the know-how to access rust code (or understand all of it). I've learned a lot and over the last couple years I've tried to prioritize accuracy issues I can actually fix now.

Please share the good word, I'm sure some users have moved on to just using build servers because of accuracy issues.

Happy new year and thank you for the support.

Design used above:

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2692658640