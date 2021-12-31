 Skip to content

Metallophobia update for 31 December 2021

Patch 1.01

Patch 1.01

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed many reported bugs, some notable ones:

  • Rocket sound was stuck on a loop.
  • Zone 2 and Zone 4 Cho enemy attack landing indicator was not accurate.

Balance Changes:

  • Invulnerability length after dashing was reduced by 0.1 seconds.
  • Skittish Module is now active below 33% health, and only reduces dash cooldown by 25%.
  • Metal Boots damage was increased 50%, it only reduces dash cooldown if you hit an enemy with your metal boots, and also it only reduces 25%.
  • Some minor price changes to certain modules.

Changed files in this update

Metallophobia for Windows Depot 1814271
Metallophobia for MacOS Depot 1814272
