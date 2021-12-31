Patch 1.01

Fixed many reported bugs, some notable ones:
- Rocket sound was stuck on a loop.
- Zone 2 and Zone 4 Cho enemy attack landing indicator was not accurate.
Balance Changes:
- Invulnerability length after dashing was reduced by 0.1 seconds.
- Skittish Module is now active below 33% health, and only reduces dash cooldown by 25%.
- Metal Boots damage was increased 50%, it only reduces dash cooldown if you hit an enemy with your metal boots, and also it only reduces 25%.
- Some minor price changes to certain modules.
