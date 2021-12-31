 Skip to content

Redaxium update for 31 December 2021

Patch 0.99d

Share · View all patches · Build 7958533 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Change/Fix: Raised up Farm Veins. They should be more reactive to click/interact.

-Change: Increased player inventory size from 20 to 30 slots.

-Change: Restored all container sfx.

-Change: Fatigue from mining, digging, fishing, farming now only has 50% chance to happen.

-Change: Added check to ensure the same random encounter doesn't immediately repeat.

-New: Added Stuck button to Help menu under the Utility tab. It unsticks you if you get stuck.

-Change: Made Artifacts and Powerups more rare to find in containers.

-Fix: Attempted to fix a character-freezing issue.

Changed files in this update

redaxiumwin Depot 1577941
  • Loading history…
redaxiumlin Depot 1577944
  • Loading history…
