-Change/Fix: Raised up Farm Veins. They should be more reactive to click/interact.
-Change: Increased player inventory size from 20 to 30 slots.
-Change: Restored all container sfx.
-Change: Fatigue from mining, digging, fishing, farming now only has 50% chance to happen.
-Change: Added check to ensure the same random encounter doesn't immediately repeat.
-New: Added Stuck button to Help menu under the Utility tab. It unsticks you if you get stuck.
-Change: Made Artifacts and Powerups more rare to find in containers.
-Fix: Attempted to fix a character-freezing issue.
Redaxium update for 31 December 2021
Patch 0.99d
