Update 1.2 now on beta branch

1.2

Fixed an issue related to achievements not unlocking after having timed out before in the same session.

Fixed another issue with achievements not working.

Fixed a bug that could have led to spike traps blocking hidden passages in dungeon type 1.

Fixed an issue with entrances to big rooms opening into chasms on rare occasions.

Fixed a bug that could have caused the final room of a given floor to be unreachable in dungeon type 2.

Fixed an issue with upper entrances being blocked by spikes in dungeon type 3.

Increased the minimum ceiling height of rooms with a falling ceiling.

Rooms with floor spikes in dungeon type 2 will now sometimes have a catwalk along the walls in place of jumping platforms.

Rooms with floor spikes in dungeon type 2 where that's not the case will now sometimes have a little platform at the upper door to make it easier to get in.

Made climbing chambers in dungeon type 2 a little easier by adding a flight of stairs as a possible segment to the randomization.

Floor spikes in corridors in dungeon type 2 can now be switched off via levers on the walls.

Floor spikes in large rooms can also be switched off with single a lever placed on the upper level of each room.

Raised room lights in rooms with floor spikes in dungeon type 2.

Added 2 wall objects to open rooms in dungeon type 2.

Winches in arcade type rooms are now marked on the map with red button icons.

The Deflect skill now allows for batting incoming projectiles into the direction you are facing. Higher skill levels increase accuracy.

(Previously projectiles would get diverted into random directions with a random chance to get thrown back the way they came instead.)

Added a new piece of boss loot with a unique skill.

Added another piece of boss loot with a unique skill which is somewhat chistmassy, but not so much as to seem terribly out-of-place throughout the rest of the year, I hope, seeing as I missed christmas with this patch.

Added two new areas to dungeon type 3. These are premade and feature yard spaces connected to multiple indoor spaces. I thought I'd add some more traditional level design, you know. Probably more work than it's worth but I felt the need to atone for not squashing some of those bugs for so long.