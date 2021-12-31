0.7 Patch is Completed, Mostly Positive on Steam, Onwards to 2022!

Greetings, seafarers!

I'm happy to say that we finally overcame negative initial reviews and Maritime Calling has reached Mostly Positive Rating! Our struggle was due to having quite an unstable initial release (v.0.6), which was released one week sooner than it should have. We have learned our lesson, and I personally was very happy that 0.7 patch has provided much more coherent and stable launch experience.

We have finished our work on patch 0.7 with the final release standing at 0.7.3. If you haven't checked it out yet - please do and share your gameplay stories with us!

Now we will finally take a break and recover before we push forward towards the next patch, with a focus to improve gameplay inside the ship.

This year has been very challenging for most of the world and we are no exception. COVID-19 is still a constant threat, influencing many lives and making many things (such as running a fresh indie company) much more difficult.

However we are all beaten, but not defeated, so from all of us in the Tiamat Games we wish you to have a good 2022!