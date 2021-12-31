Version 0.25 now live and news of a sequel

Hi everyone! Version 0.25 is now live with a changelog below. The other piece of news is that I am in the very early phases of planning a sequel.
Now I’m sure some of you are thinking “isn’t it too soon? Memoirs isn’t done yet!” Which is true. But it’s also the nature of the industry that gamedevs need to constantly be working on projects to keep afloat, so there is little downtime between games.
In any case, I won’t be working on it until Memoirs is finished. I’m excited to say that my development partner TORii will be taking the lead on the sequel project. Now I’ve made a couple of games so far, so some of you know I don’t usually do direct sequels. But I can say that our next project is:
- An isometric turn-based, grid combat, party-based RPG
- A different story, different player character, and different organization(s) you belong to
- Set in the same world and city, MoonFall
- You’ll see most factions from Memoirs return
- You’ll see all 9 companions from Memoirs, but in more minor roles
- Even greater freedom and non-linearity than Memoirs
- Different art style as TORii is taking over art direction
- More supernatural elements
Version 0.25 changelog
New quests for the Iron Cartel (Iron and Velvet) and the Old Watch (The Bloody Hawk). These are more on the combat-heavy side of things, but you’ll have some help in both.
Bugfixes:
- A skill in the Soldier skilltree was previously bugged (Potshot: supposed to be unlocked at level 6, not 16). Fixed on starting a new game. For existing characters, the skill can be unlocked by purchasing an item from Golgo’s in Saint Gorfu
- Zafra romance quest ending has been clarified (upon finishing the sparring session with her, players can start a relationship through the “Relationship” dialogue option
- Zafra sparring sessions have been increased slightly in difficulty (supposed to be one of the more difficult fights in the game, depending on level)
- Shaper dialogue bug in The Bloody Hawk quest chain fixed
- Various dialogue typos fixed
