Version 0.25 now live and news of a sequel

Hi everyone! Version 0.25 is now live with a changelog below. The other piece of news is that I am in the very early phases of planning a sequel.

Now I’m sure some of you are thinking “isn’t it too soon? Memoirs isn’t done yet!” Which is true. But it’s also the nature of the industry that gamedevs need to constantly be working on projects to keep afloat, so there is little downtime between games.

In any case, I won’t be working on it until Memoirs is finished. I’m excited to say that my development partner TORii will be taking the lead on the sequel project. Now I’ve made a couple of games so far, so some of you know I don’t usually do direct sequels. But I can say that our next project is:

An isometric turn-based, grid combat, party-based RPG

A different story, different player character, and different organization(s) you belong to

Set in the same world and city, MoonFall

You’ll see most factions from Memoirs return

You’ll see all 9 companions from Memoirs, but in more minor roles

Even greater freedom and non-linearity than Memoirs

Different art style as TORii is taking over art direction

More supernatural elements

Version 0.25 changelog

New quests for the Iron Cartel (Iron and Velvet) and the Old Watch (The Bloody Hawk). These are more on the combat-heavy side of things, but you’ll have some help in both.

Bugfixes: