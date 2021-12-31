Update 0.7.34

Update Notes
- fixed Fleshworms getting spawned multiple times on reloading levels
- fixed a cause for multiple potential crashes when entering other worlds
- co-op: improved checking for and removing items from inventory during dialogue
- small UI and usability improvements
- added feedback button (F1) to key bindings
Just a small update this week as we took a few days off, too.
Happy New Year! We have an incredibly busy year behind us, and next year looks like it's gonna be very busy, too. I wish you all the best for this coming year, and I hope we're gonna see Death Trash grow into the best possible experience, live up to its potential.
Thank you so much, everyone, for supporting us so far.
- Stephan
Changed files in this update