Update 0.7.34

Update Notes

fixed Fleshworms getting spawned multiple times on reloading levels

fixed a cause for multiple potential crashes when entering other worlds

co-op: improved checking for and removing items from inventory during dialogue

small UI and usability improvements

added feedback button (F1) to key bindings

Just a small update this week as we took a few days off, too.

Happy New Year! We have an incredibly busy year behind us, and next year looks like it's gonna be very busy, too. I wish you all the best for this coming year, and I hope we're gonna see Death Trash grow into the best possible experience, live up to its potential.

Thank you so much, everyone, for supporting us so far.