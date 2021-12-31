 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Death Trash update for 31 December 2021

Update 0.7.34

Share · View all patches · Build 7958363 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update Notes

  • fixed Fleshworms getting spawned multiple times on reloading levels
  • fixed a cause for multiple potential crashes when entering other worlds
  • co-op: improved checking for and removing items from inventory during dialogue
  • small UI and usability improvements
  • added feedback button (F1) to key bindings

Just a small update this week as we took a few days off, too.

Happy New Year! We have an incredibly busy year behind us, and next year looks like it's gonna be very busy, too. I wish you all the best for this coming year, and I hope we're gonna see Death Trash grow into the best possible experience, live up to its potential.

Thank you so much, everyone, for supporting us so far.

  • Stephan

Changed files in this update

Death Trash Windows Depot 941461
  • Loading history…
Death Trash Mac OS X Depot 941462
  • Loading history…
Death Trash Linux + SteamOS Depot 941463
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.