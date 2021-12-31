Version 0.9.0.5 - Events and Happy New Year

Hello friends. The new version 0.9.0.5 is ready. What's new?
- Random events - during the journey, random events, meetings, finds occur with the character. Depending on the decision made, the player gets a certain result.
- Tree - now adds +15 health instead of +5
- Turn-based combat - now the amount of defense is written in the upper sidebar
- Changed the requirement to work as a bartender
Intimidate checks now use the rank of the troopers
- Quest screen: details are now shown when pressing the quest button
- Reduced the amount of penetrating armor for some fighters
- Fixed: too small icons on the mission reward screen
- Fixed: bug during intimidation check
- Fixed: inactive cyclops remained in the tutorial after intimidation
- Fixed: locations on the world map in the immediate vicinity of the player disappear.
- Changed names of scenarios in Russian localization
- Redesigned some labels to be more understandable
- Minor fixes
And congrats, friends. Happy New Year! Let your family, close and faithful friends be next to you. I wish that there will always be laughter and joy in your homes. I wish you good luck and success in all your endeavors. I am happy that I have met so many wonderful people in the past year. Thanks for your support, reviews and feedback. Thank you for reading these lines. You are the best!
Changed files in this update