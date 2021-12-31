 Skip to content

The Vagabond Emperor update for 31 December 2021

Version 0.9.0.5 - Events and Happy New Year

Hello friends. The new version 0.9.0.5 is ready. What's new?

  • Random events - during the journey, random events, meetings, finds occur with the character. Depending on the decision made, the player gets a certain result.
  • Tree - now adds +15 health instead of +5
  • Turn-based combat - now the amount of defense is written in the upper sidebar
  • Changed the requirement to work as a bartender

    Intimidate checks now use the rank of the troopers
  • Quest screen: details are now shown when pressing the quest button
  • Reduced the amount of penetrating armor for some fighters
  • Fixed: too small icons on the mission reward screen
  • Fixed: bug during intimidation check
  • Fixed: inactive cyclops remained in the tutorial after intimidation
  • Fixed: locations on the world map in the immediate vicinity of the player disappear.
  • Changed names of scenarios in Russian localization
  • Redesigned some labels to be more understandable
  • Minor fixes

And congrats, friends. Happy New Year! Let your family, close and faithful friends be next to you. I wish that there will always be laughter and joy in your homes. I wish you good luck and success in all your endeavors. I am happy that I have met so many wonderful people in the past year. Thanks for your support, reviews and feedback. Thank you for reading these lines. You are the best!

