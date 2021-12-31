Hotfix Update 0.5.3.6013

Hello there seedlings!

Just squeezing into 2021 here's a small hotfix update.

If you are getting any issues please send them in for us to look at (via discord or mailing bugs@kynseed.com).

A big thanks to all of your support whether by sending in bugs, leaving a review letting us know what you think, hanging out in the community, or even by simply playing the game.

Cʜᴀɴɢᴇʟᴏɢ

❌ Fix for issue starting new game after going to load a save

❌ Fix for chat boxes having the dpad options accessible leading to not get the fishing rod

❌ Fix to make fishing rod available after the first season in the game if it wasn't acquired (including existing saves)

❌ Fix to prevent crash when selling certain items to the Fae from the blacksmith with a certain perk

❌ Fix for crash loading into Briar with a follower

🔷Additionᅠᅠ🔶Improvementᅠᅠ❌Fix