Hotfix Update 0.5.3.6013

Hello there seedlings!
Just squeezing into 2021 here's a small hotfix update.
If you are getting any issues please send them in for us to look at (via discord or mailing bugs@kynseed.com).
A big thanks to all of your support whether by sending in bugs, leaving a review letting us know what you think, hanging out in the community, or even by simply playing the game.
Cʜᴀɴɢᴇʟᴏɢ
❌ Fix for issue starting new game after going to load a save
❌ Fix for chat boxes having the dpad options accessible leading to not get the fishing rod
❌ Fix to make fishing rod available after the first season in the game if it wasn't acquired (including existing saves)
❌ Fix to prevent crash when selling certain items to the Fae from the blacksmith with a certain perk
❌ Fix for crash loading into Briar with a follower
🔷Additionᅠᅠ🔶Improvementᅠᅠ❌Fix
