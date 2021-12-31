- Added additional error handling for downloading song lists for the custom song browser.
- Fixed some errors around song download counts in the song browser.
- Fixed a bug that would not display the song leaderboard after playing custom songs that have leaderboards enabled.
- Fixed an issue with song constantly being available to update in the custom songs selection screen.
- Fixed a few more bugs around custom song editor information displaying correctly.
Groove Gunner update for 31 December 2021
Bug Fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
