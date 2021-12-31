Survisland2.0 Techdemo Annoucement

Dear players, thank you very much for your patience and support! We've been remaking the whole game in the past one and a half years.

From the upgrading of game engine to the redesign and realization of each game mechanics, we endeavour to craft a better balance between gameplay and realism base on the essence of the original game.

Here will be the mechanics you can test in this tech-demo:

1.Multiplayer: the most important update in this version is multiplayer feature. Now you can create a game through steam that supports 2-20 concurrent players, or play within LAN.







2.Advanced Character Customization: We fully rebuilt our character models and the customization system, now you can shape your characters to whatever you want(almost) with highly detailed morphing.





3.Character Model System: We used a third party plugin for our character related models management. This time we've built a more powerful one by ourselves, it can support character bone morphing (from kids to adult), and allow us to add hair/clothes physics with ease.



4.Hand Crafted Islands and Random Generated World: In the new version, every single island will be hand crafted by our scene artist, meaning they'll be more beautiful, more points of interest, rivers and lakes, and more balanced resource distribution. The world map will be generated from a seed to put random islands to random locations. we plan to make the world map finite within 900 sqkm. But in this demo, there is only one island made, so world exploring is not possible for now.









5.Smoother Character Control and Combat System: In this demo we've added 6 different weapons and their fighting styles, you can use weapons to execute horizontal combos, vertical combos, roll attacks and defence/counter-attack. You can press shift+F10 to open our in-game console and use spawnitem command to test them. The weapons that can be used for testing have these ids: 2001, 2008, 2024, 2031, 2042, 2058, 2059.





6.Wound System: Player character can get wounds on their body parts when attacked. There are blunt wounds, slash wounds, pierce wounds and burn wounds, you'll need to use bandages or splints to treat your wounds for better healing progress.



7.New Backpack Functions: We changed the old, grid based, backpack system. Now we only use backpack's max volume and max weightload to limit the items you can put in. A bag can't store items more than its max volume. Though it can store items heavier than its max weightload, the bag will suffer much more durability reduction while overloaded.



8.Pigments and Color Mixing: You can spawn pigment containers(1093) and primitive pallete(1094) to try mixing colors. We've made a realistic subtractive color mixing system to allow you to create any color you want from red, yellow, blue and white pigments.



9.Item Customizations: Using pigments and a pallete, you can customize certain items, you'll be able to choose which pattern you'd like to have on the item and choose the color you like for each part of the pattern. Now we only made two shields for this system, but will add clothes, cloaks and flags to this system in future updates.



10.Character Body Paint: Using pigments and a pallete, you also can paint on your character's body. You'll be able to choose different brush shape and size, paint freely on your character, create unique lookings for them.



This demo is only for showcasing and testing the very basic game systems (those that make the game running) and some of the finished minor systems, there'll be more major updates coming (Animals, New Crafting and Building system, Ship Building, Sailing System etc.). This tech-demo contains the most important works we've made in the past year and paved the road for any mechanics we plan to add from the begining. Thank you again for your support and patience! We'll bring more news and updates back soon!