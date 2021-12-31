《Z-Crew》December Patch Notes

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Zcrew December Patch Notes

New System

Base Expansion

Mission board that allows players to select and receive the mission.

Contamination Level

Redistribute the map and add contamination level display for each region.

Contamination Level will increase as time passes.

Completing the missions in a designated region will lower its corresponding contamination level.

When contamination level reaches a certain point, it will provide additional buffs to this region.

Map Optimization

Each map has new map effects, including slowdown, DoT and other effects.

Each mission has new breakable objects.

Added three more new missions.

Tower Defense







Players will not be able to use their own class skills, only the defense towers or traps to defend themselves.

Defense towers can be upgraded or sold.

An elite monster will appear every five waves. It will create an aura around it that can speed it up or lower incoming damages.

Failure to eliminate a normal monster will lower 1 HP, while an elite monster will lower 2 HP. The mission will fail once HP reaches 0.

The longer the defense goes, the better the rewards will be.

Gameplay Optimization

Mobs will appear more reasonably in certain missions.

When knocked down by the monsters, you will have more time to rescue yourself.

When getting yourself up, there will be a short invincibility buff that prevents you from being knocked down consecutively.

We will continue to finish the game and push out more new content for our fellow players. Any feedback/reviews/suggestions will be greatly appreciated as they will become our fuel to our success. Thank you for your continued support and love!

Tell us what you think!

If you've been playing and have some ideas and feedback, this is the time to help us refine the game into something great. We 'd love to hear from you on Discord!

http://discord.gg/snailgames

Don't forget to grab the "ZCREW" role to see the ZCREW section!

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SnailGamesUSA

Give us a like on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/officialsnailgamesusa/

Thanks for playing and, as always, Happy Hunting!