Game patch 1.3.4

This patch takes care of some problems related to certain achievements unlocking when they shouldn't, and adds the ability to adjust the camera zoom - something I'm sure a decent amount of people will appreciate!

Version 1.3.4:

added a zoom level offset slider to the options menu:

adjusting the zoom level will directly influence enemy view distance

the adjustable distance ranges from -2 to +2

in some cases, adjusting the resolution in one direction or the other may have no effect on the zoom level - that's because the zoom already depends on the screen resolution, and is capped, so the game prevents you from zooming in/out too much

minor improvements to GPU performance related to the lighting

fixed a potential issue with menu blur not covering the entire screen on some resolutions

fixed some achievements unlocking when they shouldn't

fixed the "Iron Man" achievement not being properly locked when the player saves in some cases

fixed bad options menu rendering (scissor not present) when using a controller

Thanks for reading, and have a great New Year's celebration!