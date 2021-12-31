Game patch 1.3.4

Hey folks!
This patch takes care of some problems related to certain achievements unlocking when they shouldn't, and adds the ability to adjust the camera zoom - something I'm sure a decent amount of people will appreciate!
Version 1.3.4:
- added a zoom level offset slider to the options menu:
- adjusting the zoom level will directly influence enemy view distance
- the adjustable distance ranges from -2 to +2
- in some cases, adjusting the resolution in one direction or the other may have no effect on the zoom level - that's because the zoom already depends on the screen resolution, and is capped, so the game prevents you from zooming in/out too much
- minor improvements to GPU performance related to the lighting
- fixed a potential issue with menu blur not covering the entire screen on some resolutions
- fixed some achievements unlocking when they shouldn't
- fixed the "Iron Man" achievement not being properly locked when the player saves in some cases
- fixed bad options menu rendering (scissor not present) when using a controller
Thanks for reading, and have a great New Year's celebration!
