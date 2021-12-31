Вышел русский перевод! | Russian Translation Is Here!

Hello everyone, I hope you are doing well, the Russian version of Christmas Celebration With Sakuya Izayoi is here! If your steam language is set to Russian, it should automatically be downloaded, if not, then right click the game in your steam library, go to properties, and select Russian from the languages tab! You may need to restart steam to see the option.

I hope this translation will be helpful! Please let me know your thoughts on it. Take care and have a wonderful day.

And have a happy new year!!!