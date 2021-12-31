 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Christmas Celebration With Sakuya Izayoi update for 31 December 2021

Вышел русский перевод! | Russian Translation Is Here!

Share · View all patches · Build 7958112 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, I hope you are doing well, the Russian version of Christmas Celebration With Sakuya Izayoi is here! If your steam language is set to Russian, it should automatically be downloaded, if not, then right click the game in your steam library, go to properties, and select Russian from the languages tab! You may need to restart steam to see the option.

I hope this translation will be helpful! Please let me know your thoughts on it. Take care and have a wonderful day.

And have a happy new year!!!

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.