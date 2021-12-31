Hotfix Update 12/31/21

Hello everyone! A quick hotfix update has gone out addressing the most pressing feedback after the recent update. Stay tuned for more!
Changes
- Updated two handed weapons to take first hand into account when aiming
- Increased enemy awareness of players
- Updated shield to use dedicated grab points
- Reduced weight of shield
- Updated intel spawn that was hidden on mission 8
- Updated hands on remote players to no longer lag behind a weapon they are holding
- Removed Nolt board. Please use the Discord for future feedback!
Changed files in this update