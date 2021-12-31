 Skip to content

Crunch Element update for 31 December 2021

Hotfix Update 12/31/21

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! A quick hotfix update has gone out addressing the most pressing feedback after the recent update. Stay tuned for more!

Changes

  • Updated two handed weapons to take first hand into account when aiming
  • Increased enemy awareness of players
  • Updated shield to use dedicated grab points
  • Reduced weight of shield
  • Updated intel spawn that was hidden on mission 8
  • Updated hands on remote players to no longer lag behind a weapon they are holding
  • Removed Nolt board. Please use the Discord for future feedback!

Want to be featured on Crunch Element's social media accounts? Post a gameplay clip on the Discord server for a chance to have your clip shared!

