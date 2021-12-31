Patch Notes: 31st December 2021

Share · View all patches · Build 7958068 · Last edited 31 December 2021 – 15:26:06 UTC by Wendy

Finished Olympic Trap Mechanics – Both singles and doubles are working as intended, with scoring. Singles releases a random trap from an array of 3, assigned to each station. Doubles uses the centre 3 traps only and fires a random pair on each call.

Added referee voice commands, indicating when a stand has been completed and to mark the end of a round. These have not been added to Sporting practice mode, allowing the player to replay the same stand multiple times.

Updated the navigation map to reflect the most recent changes to the landscape.

Fixed bug causing clay break FX to appear offset from the impact location.

Fixed bug resulting in clay sometimes failing to break upon being hit.

Finished the stand menu boards on Sporting 1.

Added a number of new prop models, for decoration.

Added more decoration to the Olympic Trap area.

Added bonus score increase on completion of round based games.

Added UI popup and sound effect for when the player levels up.

Fixed broken trigger on Sporting 2 competition mode. An oversight on my part.